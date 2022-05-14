Contests
Hamilton officer helps save teen girls swept away by Great Miami River currents

By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teens are safe after an officer came to their rescue when river currents swept them away near the Black Street Bridge.

A few minutes after 7 p.m. Friday, Hamilton Police and Fire personnel were called to the bridge to rescue two teenage girls, according to Hamilton Police Lt. Don Taylor.

The teens were wading in the Great Miami River just north of the bridge when the currents swept them down to the bridge, Lt. Taylor explained.

An Officer Hensley arrived at the scene first.

Lt. Taylor says Hensley swam out to make sure the girls were able to hold onto the bridge until a rescue could be coordinated.

Hamilton Water Rescue Unit arrived and brought them all to safety, Lt. Taylor said.

The lieutenant says no one was injured.

