Hundreds gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people stood elbow to elbow on fountain square Saturday morning for the “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.

The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio and the goal was to demand that Ohio lawmakers protect abortion rights in the state.

“At the end of the day abortion needs to be accessible to everyone,” said Kersha Deibel, president and CEO at Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio.

Saturday’s event was part of rallies held nationwide in the hopes of keeping abortion accessible.

A leaked draft from the U.S. Supreme Court was released earlier this month, suggesting that the court may be poised to repeal the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

“Roe v Wade, which is our constitutional right to abortion, perhaps is going to be restricted across the country,” Deibel added. “We now have 4,00 people who are out here in Cincinnati, Ohio making sure that people understand that 80% of Americans support safe, legal abortion and we’re not going anywhere.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also spoke at the rally.

“I am here because I have had enough!” said Aftab Pureval.

