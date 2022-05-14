Planned Parenthood to host “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio will be hosting the “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square, demanding that Ohio lawmakers protect abortion rights in the state.

This comes after a leaked draft was released earlier this month, suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to repeal the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Since the draft leaked, abortion rallies have taken place throughout the country.

Lawmakers throughout Ohio had mixed opinions regarding the draft.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown stated:

“This is exactly where we feared that decades of politicians’ attacks on women’s health would lead, and why it’s so important people speak out now.

“Overturning Roe would take away a woman’s most personal decisions and hand them over to politicians.

“We don’t know whether this opinion will become the court’s decision, but we need to act now and pass legislation to protect Americans’ right to make their own private health care choices.”

Ohio Senator Rob Portman:

“The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion is an egregious breach of trust and a deliberate attempt to undermine the faith we place in our nation’s most sacred institutions.

“This further underscores the need for our country to put our political differences aside and work to restore this faith and trust in our institutions.

“I am encouraged that Chief Justice Roberts has ordered an investigation and hope the Court can identify the individuals responsible and hold them accountable.

Regarding Roe v. Wade, I have consistently said I believe Roe was wrongly decided and that the elected representatives in the states, not the Supreme Court, should have jurisdiction over this issue.”

In December, Ohio lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 157, which requires Ohio doctors to perform life-saving care on fetuses that survive failed abortions.

Physicians who fail to would be charged with a first-degree felony.

The bill also requires physicians to report cases of babies born alive after abortions or attempted abortions and bars abortion clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

Gov. DeWine has voted on similar abortion issues in recent years.

He signed a bill that banned almost all abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected. However, a federal judge blocked the “heartbeat law” from going into effect in 2019.

Abortion in Ohio is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy except in the Warren County cities of Mason and Lebanon.

Saturday’s rally in Cincinnati will take place at 11:30 a.m. Planned Parenthood will also be hosting rallies in Columbus and Cleveland Saturday.

