Strong storms possible Monday morning

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a rather warm and muggy day with a few thunderstorms at times, tonight we will see a few lingering showers, but it will be mainly dry.

Sunday will be warm and muggy, much like today. Highs will again be in the mid 80s. We could again see a few spotty storms with the daytime heating in the afternoon but they will be very isolated.

Overnight Sunday, mainly after 2am we will see a line of storms moving through the Tri-State. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to these storms. Storms will bring heavy rain, lightning, hail and high winds to the area. Some storms may be severe with the Storm Prediction Center including parts of the Tri-State in an elevated threat for severe weather. The storms will end by dawn with a few showers through the morning hours.

Tuesday will be dry before more storms move into the area midweek. The week begins cooler with highs in the 70s but the 80s return for next weekend.

