2 patients taken to hospital following fire at Monroe nursing home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two nursing home patients were taken to the hospital after a fire was reported Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home in Monroe Sunday morning.

According to Monroe Fire Chief John P. Center, units were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to the 5400 block of Hankins Road for a fire in a storage room located in the south wing of the nursing home.

While en-route, an additional 911 caller stated that there was black smoke coming from one of the rooms.

Once crews arrived, firefighters upgraded the fire to a “high hazard structure fire,” bringing in an additional two ladders, engines, and ems units.

Center says that all the patients were evacuated. He adds that the two patients taken to the hospital were taken for evaluation.

The Monroe Fire Investigation Team is working on what caused the fire.

