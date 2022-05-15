Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 patients taken to hospital following fire at Monroe nursing home

Two nursing home patients were taken to the hospital after a fire occurred in Monroe Sunday.
Two nursing home patients were taken to the hospital after a fire occurred in Monroe Sunday.(Gray)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two nursing home patients were taken to the hospital after a fire was reported Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home in Monroe Sunday morning.

According to Monroe Fire Chief John P. Center, units were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to the 5400 block of Hankins Road for a fire in a storage room located in the south wing of the nursing home.

While en-route, an additional 911 caller stated that there was black smoke coming from one of the rooms.

Once crews arrived, firefighters upgraded the fire to a “high hazard structure fire,” bringing in an additional two ladders, engines, and ems units.

Center says that all the patients were evacuated. He adds that the two patients taken to the hospital were taken for evaluation.

The Monroe Fire Investigation Team is working on what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Tate Township early Saturday morning.
Driver dies in Clermont County crash, trooper say
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
The teens were wading in the Great Miami River just north of the bridge when the currents swept...
Hamilton officer helps save teen girls swept away by Great Miami River currents
Joshua McClanahan, 35, is being held without bond, the sheriff's office says.
Clermont County man pleads guilty to murder after Shaken Baby Syndrome leads to child’s death

Latest News

Morgan A. Owens gives traveling shopping tips
Morgan A. Owens gives traveling shopping tips
Cincinnati Observatory specialist talks about Sunday's total lunar eclipse
Cincinnati Observatory specialist talks about Sunday's total lunar eclipse
The Who returns to Cincinnati for first time since 1979 incident
The Who returns to Cincinnati for first time since 1979 incident
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest