Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Tate Township early Saturday morning.
Driver dies in Clermont County crash, trooper say
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
The teens were wading in the Great Miami River just north of the bridge when the currents swept...
Hamilton officer helps save teen girls swept away by Great Miami River currents
Joshua McClanahan, 35, is being held without bond, the sheriff's office says.
Clermont County man pleads guilty to murder after Shaken Baby Syndrome leads to child’s death

Latest News

80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates six decades after dropping out
80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates college six decades after dropping out
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a Sunday news conference the 18-year-old is under...
Buffalo shooting suspect on suicide watch, official says