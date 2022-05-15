Christ Hospital doctor says homemade baby formula is dangerous

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A national shortage of baby formula is causing some to turn to extreme measures, including making homemade baby formula, which is dangerous, according to a Christ Hospital doctor.

Dr. Melissa Saab Vance says that making homemade baby formula is not recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“It’s not borderline dangerous. It’s actually dangerous. Please don’t do that. That is not recommended,” Dr. Vance said. “I’ve seen a couple recipes online that are circulating. Actually, one of my friends asked me, who does not take care of children, but one of my friends from medical school had messaged me and asked me legitimately, ‘is this something that is okay? Has the AAP said that this is okay?’ And that is not the case.”

The AAP states that the Food and Drug Administration reported in 2021 that some infants who were fed homemade baby formula were hospitalized for hypocalcemia-a condition that can be caused by a lack of vitamin D.

According to the FDA, infant formulas must contain certain nutrients that the infant must have to grow.

If the formula does not have those nutrients or is above the minimum level, then the formula is adulterated, the FDA stated.

The FDA adds that the consequences range from severe nutritional imbalances to foodborne illnesses, which can be fatal.

Dr. Vance says that she and her husband created a private Facebook group for families to address the formula shortage issue. Families who no longer need formula or have extras can share it with those who have been on the hunt for a certain brand.

