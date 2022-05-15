Contests
Community continues support, prayer for Milford teen in coma

Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on April 23.(WXIX)
By Courtney King and Corinne Rivers
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - As a Milford High School sophomore remains in a coma, his friends and family held a community prayer event in hopes of continued healing.

The Milford community gathered at River Hills Christian Church to pray for 16-year-old Ariez Dominguez.

Ariez has been in a coma since a car accident in late April, when the vehicle he was driving “oversteered itself” and crashed into a wall, a family member says.

Ariez and a friend were hospitalized, but the friend has since been released.

Angel Dominguez, Ariez’s sister, says that their family is grateful for the support of the community.

“We’re praying for healing, and we’re praying he will come out of his coma soon,” says Angel.

Ariez has had several surgeries already and will have another soon.

“He’s having a big surgery coming up with the replacement of his skull coming out,” says Angel.

She adds that he is starting to show some progress and believes that it is the result of all the prayers.

“It’s a big help to stay positive and know God has him and that he’s going to take care of Ariez,” says Angel.”

Since doctors had to shave Ariez’s head for brain surgery, Angel and others close to him recently shaved their heads in support.

Oher loved ones are wearing shirts that say ‘Ariez’s Flock.’

“‘Ariez’s Flock’ is specifically for Ariez and all the people who have rallied behind him and supported him at this time,” says Angel. “I love him very much and I’m very proud of him and he’s making our community stronger and I’m just so proud of his strength and inspiration to all of us.”

There is a GoFundMe for Ariez’s recovery.

