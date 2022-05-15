Contests
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather

Saturday’s concert at Paul Brown Stadium began a few hours after schedule.
Garth Brooks, The Who concerts bring thousands to Queen City
By Corinne Rivers
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium was delayed due to impending weather.

The concert was ultimately cleared to resume after a few hours.

Caption

