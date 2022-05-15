Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Saturday’s concert at Paul Brown Stadium began a few hours after schedule.
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium was delayed due to impending weather.
The concert was ultimately cleared to resume after a few hours.
Are you at the concert? Submit your photos here!
Stay up to date on weather conditions. FOX19 NOW’s free weather app can be downloaded with the QR code below.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.