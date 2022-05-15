Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium was delayed due to impending weather.

The concert was ultimately cleared to resume after a few hours.

Are you at the concert? Submit your photos here!

Autoplay Caption

Stay up to date on weather conditions. FOX19 NOW’s free weather app can be downloaded with the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.