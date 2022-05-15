Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heartfelt fundraiser was held Saturday in the North College Hill community by a grieving father just days after his children were killed.

Darryl Williams and his family held a memorial fundraiser at Veterans Park to raise money to cover funeral costs for his two children.

Williams lives in Cincinnati, but his children, 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams, lived with their mother, Nikki James, in Lexington.

“This event is a celebration,” said Williams, “and it’s also a fundraiser to support the homegoing of my children who aren’t here right now. They’re in a better place right now so I have to do what I can to put them in a better place, the best place I can.”

According to police, on May 2, James stabbed her children to death at the Parkway Manor Apartments in Lexington, Ky. Police said after allegedly killing her kids, James stabbed herself.

WKYT, our sister station in Lexington, reported that neighbors called 911, prompting a police response.

Lexington police said neither of the children had a pulse by the time they arrived. Both of the kids had “multiple lacerations and stab wounds,” police explained.

WKYT reports that James has been charged with their murders.

Williams said he fought for custody of his children for years prior to this tragedy.

He added that all of the money raised during the fundraiser will go toward the burial and memorial of Skyler and Deon Williams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.