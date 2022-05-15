Contests
Indiana man arrested for shooting officer, stealing police cruiser

(Public Domain Pictures)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department arrested a man Sunday after he was accused of shooting a western Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser.

Officers were investigating a suspicious persons on Saturday at the Eagles Convenience Store in the 1800 block of Triplett Street whose description and car matched those reported earlier that day at Franey’s Food Mart, according to a post from the Owensboro Police Department.

(Story continues below)

During a fight that broke out between the suspect and officers during questioning, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot one round, hitting an officer.

The suspect fled scene, stealing a police vehicle that belonged to the officer. The officer shot was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is expected to survive their injuries.

The stolen police vehicle was later found in Spencer County, Indiana.

An arrest warrant was obtained by officers who were able to locate and arrest 32-year-old Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Ind. around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Lindsey faces multiple charges of robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, among others.

He is being held in Spencer County Jail.

