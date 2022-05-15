Interactive learning festival returns to the Tri-State

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A multi-day learning festival for kids and adults returned to Northern Kentucky Saturday, giving plenty of activities for families to learn in a fun and engaging way.

Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) is a week-long festival of learning held by the Kenton County Library and the Catalytic Fund.

“The idea of Remake Learning Days is that it provides activities and fun things to do for families to do alongside their children so they’re learning together,” says Jill Morenz with the Catalytic Fund.

RLDAA launched Saturday with tons of family-friendly activities including face painting, nature walks and marble racing.

Remake Learning Days Across America is making learning engaging for both kids and adults. (WXIX)

“It’s hard to just sit in a quiet room and read for a lot of kids,” Morenz adds, “So this is really a fun way to learn while it feels like play. They don’t really realize they’re learning.”

In addition to learning about subjects like science, space and math, kids also got to interact with police and fire crews and even the Tank bus.

Kona Ice was also on hand so the kids and families could get a refreshing treat after all their hard work!

“It’s a chance for families to engage together hands-on and learn together,” explains Seth Longland with the Kenton County Public Library, “It is absolutely critical now and it’s fun.”

Remake Learning Days will continue through May 21st with more than 100 activities for families across Greater Cincinnati.

