One dead after medical emergency causes traffic crash, OSP investigating

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Highland County crash involving an individual who died due to medical reasons.

According to OSP Wilmington Post, the Wilmington Highway Patrol Dispatch Center was informed of a crash on Martinsburg Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, first responders found 61-year-old Steven Shelton, of Greenfield, unresponsive in the vehicle.

Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highland County Coroner’s Office determined that Shelton died of medical reasons.

The crash is under investigation by OSP Wilmington Post.

