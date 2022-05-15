Sunday will be mainly dry with strong storms possible Monday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be another warm one as daytime highs return to the mid 80s.

Overnight Sunday, mainly after Midnight we will see a line of storms moving through the Tri-State. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to these storms. Storms will bring heavy rain, lightning, hail and high winds to the area. Some storms may be severe with the Storm Prediction Center including parts of the Tri-State in an elevated threat for severe weather. The storms will end by dawn with a few showers through the morning hours.

Monday afternoon and Tuesday will be dry before more storms move into the area midweek. The week begins cooler with highs in the 70s but the 80s return for next weekend.

