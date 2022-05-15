Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sunday will be mainly dry with strong storms possible Monday morning

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be another warm one as daytime highs return to the mid 80s.

Overnight Sunday, mainly after Midnight we will see a line of storms moving through the Tri-State. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to these storms. Storms will bring heavy rain, lightning, hail and high winds to the area. Some storms may be severe with the Storm Prediction Center including parts of the Tri-State in an elevated threat for severe weather. The storms will end by dawn with a few showers through the morning hours.

Monday afternoon and Tuesday will be dry before more storms move into the area midweek. The week begins cooler with highs in the 70s but the 80s return for next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Tate Township early Saturday morning.
Driver dies in Clermont County crash, trooper say
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
The teens were wading in the Great Miami River just north of the bridge when the currents swept...
Hamilton officer helps save teen girls swept away by Great Miami River currents
Joshua McClanahan, 35, is being held without bond, the sheriff's office says.
Clermont County man pleads guilty to murder after Shaken Baby Syndrome leads to child’s death

Latest News

Sunday will be mainly dry with strong storms possible Monday morning
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks concert
Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Strong storms possible Monday morning