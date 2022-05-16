Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for girl reported abducted in Seattle

No photo is available of the 8-year-old girl reported abducted in Seattle.
No photo is available of the 8-year-old girl reported abducted in Seattle.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state issued an Amber Alert after police said a suspect drove off in a vehicle with a 8-year-old girl Monday in Seattle.

Kiya Matteson is 4-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Police said the mother got out of the vehicle with the suspect still in the passenger seat. The suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, locked the doors and drove off in a dark Blue 2022 Hyundai Venue with the child in the back seat.

No photo is currently available of the child or the suspect, who is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is listed as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds and last seen in corduroy pants and a white shirt.

There’s a temporary tag on vehicle, which has damage to front passenger hood and rear bumper, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest
Were you able to get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse overnight?
Did you see rare total lunar eclipse overnight?
Planned Parenthood hosts “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.
Thousands gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally
White Castle is giving away a free cheese slider Sunday in honor of National Slider Day.
White Castle giving away free sliders Sunday

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
Carrie Underwood is returning to Cincinnati. Underwood will play Heritage Bank Center on...
Carrie Underwood coming to Heritage Bank Center
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor