Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Baby formula shortage expected to last for the rest of the year

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians are calling the nationwide formula shortage “extremely alarming.” Now, we have more of an understanding of how long this shortage could last.

The CEO of formula maker Perrigo expects the shortage to last the rest of the year.

In an attempt to ration formula, some parents are diluting their baby’s formula but the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against it.

Doctors say diluted formula is not safe for babies because nutrition and protein levels change when the formula is watered down.

President Joe Biden is vowing to increase the availability of formula to low-income parents and allow for more imports of formula internationally.

It’s being reported that 40% of formula is out of stock around the country.

The shortage stemmed from pandemic-related supply chain issues that then became worse when a major manufacturer closed down temporarily because of a formula recall earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest
Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
Were you able to get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse overnight?
Did you see rare total lunar eclipse overnight?
Planned Parenthood hosts “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.
Thousands gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally

Latest News

Eldest Wagner son returns to court
WATCH: Witness expected to testify in motions hearing for eldest Wagner
The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers wants to hear feedback from students about their...
Cincinnati Federation of Teachers seeks student feedback on school transportation
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Elizabeth Igoe listens during the arraignment Monday...
Teen accused of shooting dad during dispute over bedtime remains locked up, for now
Police released video of the alleged assault from Sunday.
WATCH: Motorcyclist ‘repeatedly’ punches BMW driver in Dearborn County
Attorneys, prosecutors to discuss more motions Monday in eldest Wagner case