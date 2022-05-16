Carrie Underwood coming to Heritage Bank Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Grammy award-winning country superstar Carrie Underwood is returning to the Queen City in 2023 as a part of her Denim and Rhinestones Tour.

The tour, presented by AEG Presents, will kick off in Oct. 2022 in Greenville, SC.

Underwood and special guest, Grammy-nominated country artist Jimmie Allen, will be coming to Heritage Bank Center on Mar. 2.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” says Carrie. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Underwood’s final date for her Las Vegas residency is May 18.

Fans can RSVP for her tour tickets online.

Tickets will go on sale Friday to the general public at 10 a.m. VIP packages are also available, which include a meet and greet experience.

