Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Federation of Teachers seeks student feedback on school transportation

The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers wants to hear feedback from students about their...
The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers wants to hear feedback from students about their experiences with bus transportation following a year of change and the elimination of some bus routes within CPS.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Andrea Finney
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers wants to hear feedback from students about their experiences with bus transportation following a year of change and the elimination of some bus routes within Cincinnati Public Schools.

The organization is hosting a public discussion because they say oftentimes decision makers rarely hear directly from students.

They want to teach kids how to become a part of the political process by offering opinions at local government meetings.

The organization also wants to find answers to missed instructional time due to delayed or full buses. The union also said they hope to discuss pedestrian safety solutions.

Michelle Dillingham, the organizer of the Student and Community Charrette presented by the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, said, “We want to hear from [students] live and in person. We want them to feel that they are being heard. We’re going to then offer a follow-up training for students on how to do public testimony.”

Dillingham did acknowledge one pro of the change; students now have broader access to buses than in previous years.

“They’re not constrained to just before and after school. I think that’s been a positive,” Dillingham said. “Ultimately, I think some will say kids should learn how to navigate public transit; that’s an important skill to have, and while that’s true, it should not be at the expense of their education.”

The meeting is taking place May 16 at City Hall in room 115 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The session is being facilitated by Action Tank.

An RSVP is not required for the event, but you can sign up or submit your story here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest
Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
Were you able to get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse overnight?
Did you see rare total lunar eclipse overnight?
Planned Parenthood hosts “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.
Thousands gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally

Latest News

Eldest Wagner son returns to court
WATCH: Witness expected to testify in motions hearing for eldest Wagner
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Elizabeth Igoe listens during the arraignment Monday...
Teen accused of shooting dad during dispute over bedtime remains locked up, for now
Police released video of the alleged assault from Sunday.
WATCH: Motorcyclist ‘repeatedly’ punches BMW driver in Dearborn County
Attorneys, prosecutors to discuss more motions Monday in eldest Wagner case