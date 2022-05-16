Cincinnati Federation of Teachers seeks student feedback on school transportation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers wants to hear feedback from students about their experiences with bus transportation following a year of change and the elimination of some bus routes within Cincinnati Public Schools.

The organization is hosting a public discussion because they say oftentimes decision makers rarely hear directly from students.

They want to teach kids how to become a part of the political process by offering opinions at local government meetings.

The organization also wants to find answers to missed instructional time due to delayed or full buses. The union also said they hope to discuss pedestrian safety solutions.

Michelle Dillingham, the organizer of the Student and Community Charrette presented by the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, said, “We want to hear from [students] live and in person. We want them to feel that they are being heard. We’re going to then offer a follow-up training for students on how to do public testimony.”

Dillingham did acknowledge one pro of the change; students now have broader access to buses than in previous years.

“They’re not constrained to just before and after school. I think that’s been a positive,” Dillingham said. “Ultimately, I think some will say kids should learn how to navigate public transit; that’s an important skill to have, and while that’s true, it should not be at the expense of their education.”

The meeting is taking place May 16 at City Hall in room 115 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The session is being facilitated by Action Tank.

An RSVP is not required for the event, but you can sign up or submit your story here.

