Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Community outreach program launches new mental health training to help lower crime

Community outreach program launches new mental health training to help lower crime
By Amber Jayanth
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Programs (UMADAOP) is launching a series of training sessions that they hope will translate to less crime.

The non-profit is looking at the crime problem from a mental health standpoint.

Outreach workers with UMADAOP have been active in the community for 40 years now. Helping with drug addiction, prevention and job training to show families a better way of life.

“We have some great success stories,” explained UMADAOP Youth Prevention Specialist Twala Taylor. “We have people in our agency that are operating in recovery for years almost 10 years 12 years.”

Now, UMADAOP is launching a new effort to help tackle mental health needs with a 12-week training session for anyone who needs or wants it.

“We’re going to learn how to diffuse negative behaviors with our youth,” explained UMADAOP Community Programs Coordinator Gina Hawkins. “We’re going to discuss cognitive behavior skills. We’re going to work on gun control and prevention.”

For the next 12 weeks, UMADAOP will have classes on Mondays taught by medical professionals at the Downtown Cincinnati Public Library, which can also be attended through Zoom.

Each week a new skill will be taught to help manage and overcome, stress, anxiety and trauma.

After the training is complete, each person will become a certified Community Mental Health Advocate and will get $25 dollars.

“I think that is so impactful because we are getting right to the root of the matter with our young people because sometimes it’s just pushed aside as if you’re not depressed go sit down you’re okay,” said UMADAOP Executive Director Leah Dennis-Ellsworth. “They’re not okay and we are giving them a platform to understand that we are here. We get it and we understand.”

The first session of the certified mental health training starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16.

You don’t have to register. You can simply show up at the downtown library on Vine Street, and they will take care of everything.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest
Were you able to get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse overnight?
Did you see rare total lunar eclipse overnight?
Planned Parenthood hosts “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.
Thousands gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally

Latest News

His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
Anthony Schneider
Remains found at home of missing Brown County man, sheriff says
Goats are helping clear invasive plants from a park in Colerain Township
Goats return to Colerain Township Park to graze on invasive species
Pedestrian hit, killed in Crosby Township, deputies say
Pedestrian hit, killed in Crosby Township, deputies say