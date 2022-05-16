Crash closes EB I-275 on Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - A crash is blocking all lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 on the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge that links northern Kentucky to southeastern Indiana over the Ohio River, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Injuries were reported when the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Monday, they said.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police both responded.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, according to dispatch.

Motorists are advised to detour around it by taking U.S. 50.

This is a view of the accident on 275. It has the bridge heading from Lawrenceburg into Kentucky completely shut down. A major traffic backup is happening because of this crash. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9i2f0fR8iE — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) May 16, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Big backup on I275EB after multi-car crash on Carroll Cropper Bridge. Tow trucks just taking vehicles off bridge now. 50EB your best bet around this! Updates LIVE @FOX19 @ODOT_Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/aASKAt8ziA — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) May 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.