Crash closes EB I-275 on Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge

A crash shut down eastbound Interstate 275 on the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge that links northern Kentucky to southeastern Indiana over the Ohio River, according to Boone County dispatchers.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - A crash is blocking all lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 on the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge that links northern Kentucky to southeastern Indiana over the Ohio River, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Injuries were reported when the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Monday, they said.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police both responded.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, according to dispatch.

Motorists are advised to detour around it by taking U.S. 50.

