Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Anthony Purk has been identified as the man killed at the Warren Correctional Institution on May 11, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections (ODRC).

Purk died from asphyxiation and a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it was a homicide.

Troopers are not detailing exactly what happened, but FOX19 NOW is told Purk was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died.

ODRC records show Purk was serving a sentence of 10 to life for rape.

His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.

An unidentified suspect has been charged with aggravated murder, according to the OSP report.

