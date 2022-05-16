Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ky. mansion murder suspect not allowed to change plea

Ky. mansion murder suspect not allowed to change plea
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion was not allowed to change his plea in court Monday.

Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February. The allegations have been that Gilday targeted the home for its doomsday bunker and wanted to take it over for fear of a pending nuclear attack.

Last week, Gilday’s attorney, Tom Griffiths, said he would enter a plea of ‘guilty but mentally ill.’ However, during Monday morning’s hearing prosecutors said they want proof that Gilday is mentally ill before he can change his plea.

Griffiths says the proof is already there.

After some back and forth with both attorneys, the judge entered a not guilty plea for Gilday.

“Well, the judge did the only thing she could do. We were unable to go forward with our plea of guilty but mentally ill, which is what we hoped to do last week and still hoped to do this morning,” said Tom Griffiths, Gilday’s attorney. “But, since we were unable to go forward the rules are clear that the court needs to carry the case forward.”

Also in a somewhat unusual move, Gilday’s attorney is not asking for, nor does he want, “discovery” in the case. That is basically the evidence the prosecution has. Griffiths says they already know what Gilday did and everything about it.

Gilday’s next court appearance, a pre-trial hearing, is set for July 22.

Gilday is also facing other charges in a separate case, where he’s accused of assaulting a corrections officer.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest
Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
Were you able to get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse overnight?
Did you see rare total lunar eclipse overnight?
Planned Parenthood hosts “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.
Thousands gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally

Latest News

Eldest Wagner son returns to court
WATCH: Witness expected to testify in motions hearing for eldest Wagner
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Elizabeth Igoe listens during the arraignment Monday...
Teen accused of shooting dad during dispute over bedtime remains locked up, for now
Police released video of the alleged assault from Sunday.
WATCH: Motorcyclist ‘repeatedly’ punches BMW driver in Dearborn County
Attorneys, prosecutors to discuss more motions Monday in eldest Wagner case
The 24-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash.
Speeding likely a factor in College Hill crash that killed woman, police say