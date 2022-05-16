Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison for traveling from Florida to Vietnam to engage in sex acts with a number of Vietnamese minors he had met and talked to over the internet, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.

Day traveled from Florida to Vietnam on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 to engage in sex acts with minor Vietnamese boys, according to court documents and statements made related to Day’s plea and sentencing.

Day flew back and forth to Vietnam under the guise of being an English teacher, the documents say. Some boys were introduced to Day as their English teacher while others were allegedly promised money and gifts.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations agents in Tampa and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The initiative was launched in 2006 by the DOJ.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or at its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest
Were you able to get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse overnight?
Did you see rare total lunar eclipse overnight?
Planned Parenthood hosts “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.
Thousands gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally

Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack