Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man killed in Westwood shooting identified

Officers found the victim, 40-year-old Ernie Allen, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers found the victim, 40-year-old Ernie Allen, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 40-year-old man has been identified as the victim killed on May 13 in Westwood.

Ernie Allen, 40, died at Cincinnati Medical Center after being shot on Westbrook Avenue off Boudinot Avenue, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Monday.

Officers were called to Westbrook Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Allen was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

His death is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks concert delayed due to weather. May 14, 2022.
Garth Brooks comes to Cincinnati, concert delayed due to weather
Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest
Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
Were you able to get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse overnight?
Did you see rare total lunar eclipse overnight?
Planned Parenthood hosts “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally at Fountain Square.
Thousands gather at Fountain Square for “Bans Off Cincinnati” rally

Latest News

Eldest Wagner son returns to court
WATCH: Witness expected to testify in motions hearing for eldest Wagner
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Elizabeth Igoe listens during the arraignment Monday...
Teen accused of shooting dad during dispute over bedtime remains locked up, for now
Police released video of the alleged assault from Sunday.
WATCH: Motorcyclist ‘repeatedly’ punches BMW driver in Dearborn County
Attorneys, prosecutors to discuss more motions Monday in eldest Wagner case
The 24-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash.
Speeding likely a factor in College Hill crash that killed woman, police say