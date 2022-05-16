Man killed in Westwood shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 40-year-old man has been identified as the victim killed on May 13 in Westwood.

Ernie Allen, 40, died at Cincinnati Medical Center after being shot on Westbrook Avenue off Boudinot Avenue, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Monday.

Officers were called to Westbrook Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Allen was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

His death is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.