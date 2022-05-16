Contests
Missing Hamilton man found dead, EquuSearch Midwest says

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing Hamilton man has come to a tragic end, according to EquuSearch Midwest.

Curtis Kellums, 54, was found dead on Sunday, according to Dave Rader, director of the search and recovery team.

Kellums was last seen on the west side of Hamilton in the area of Cleveland Avenue more than a month ago, on April 2.

His family worked with Texas EquuSearch to not only find Kellums, but also to locate the vehicle he was last seen driving: a 2012 Ford Escape.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to Hamilton police and will continue to update this breaking story on-air and on all our digital platforms.

