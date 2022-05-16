Pedestrian hit, killed in Crosby Township, deputies say

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A woman was hit and killed in Crosby Township Sunday, according to Hamilton County deputies.

Deputies say that a 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-350 southbound around 5:30 p.m. on Oxford Road and turned eastbound onto New Haven Road when he hit 76-year-old Mary Ruth Thorn.

Thorn was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and later died, deputies said.

The driver has not been charged or cited at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

