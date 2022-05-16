Contests
Rain coming to an end

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the rain ends, cooler and drier weather will return to the Tri-State. This afternoon, daytime highs will get into the mid 70s.

Showers and some thunder are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. The unsettled weather sticks around into the weekend.

Warmer conditions are also on the way. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the work week.

