Rain coming to an end

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the rain ends, cooler and drier weather will return to the Tri-State. This afternoon, daytime highs will get into the mid 70s.

Showers and some thunder are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. The unsettled weather sticks around into the weekend.

Warmer conditions are also on the way. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.