Rain ends, cooler day ahead

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain that soaked the Tri-State early Monday has pushed east out of the region, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

A quarter of an inch fell at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport since 1 a.m., reports the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Nearly half an inch was recorded in the northern suburbs such as Middletown.

Now, noticeably cooler air has gushed in. The high temperature on Monday afternoon is expected to reach the mid-70s, a good 10 degrees lower than the high temperature of 85 that the weather service says was recorded at CVG both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be cloudy and then gradually mostly sunny Monday afternoon, along with some brisk winds, according to Marzullo.

Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday night will be clear with a low around 55.

The sun is expected to return on Tuesday as the high temperature reaches the mid-to-upper 70s.

A chance for showers will return early Wednesday, mainly after 4 a.m.

Showers and some thunder are in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The unsettled weather will stick around into the weekend as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, according to Bodak.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

