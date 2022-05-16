Remains found at home of missing Brown County man, sheriff says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Search crews on Saturday found skeletal remains at the home of a Hammersville man who went missing in early April.

The remains have been turned over to the Brown County Coroner’s Office for testing and identification, according to Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Anthony Schneider, 47, was last seen on April 5. He last used his phone April 6, per Ellis.

On April 12, deputies went to Schneider’s Hammersville home and took a report of his disappearance from his brother. The next day, detectives searched the area around the home but did not find him.

The sheriff’s office publicized his disappearance on April 19.

On May 14, crews from North Star International Search and Recovery and Ohio Land Search and Rescue conducted a search of the same area with a sheriff’s detective. That’s when the remains were discovered.

There’s no indication of foul play, according to Ellis.

On 4/12/2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person’s case in the Hamersville, OH area. ... Posted by Brown County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.