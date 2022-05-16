Sheriff’s office holds wellness event for Cincinnati community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the overlap of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Police Week, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office held a community event Sunday supporting the mental health of officers.

The event, held at Riverbend Music Center, gave officers and their families a chance to talk about the importance of mental health.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says this event was all about giving back to the deputies.

“We want to give back,” said Sheriff McGuffey. “[We] appreciate what police are doing, what our deputies do every day. It’s not just us; the community stepped up to make this happen.”

Tyler Warman, the president of the Order of Deputy Sheriffs (ODS), says that events like this are important to show appreciation for a job that is sometimes thankless.

“[It’s important] to be able to get together with people we work with, to build up that camaraderie that sometimes gets forgotten about,” says Warman.

National Police Week runs through next Saturday, May 23.

