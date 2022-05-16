Speeding likely a factor in College Hill crash that killed woman, police say

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - The woman who died in a May 13 crash in College Hill has been identified.

Timaya Smith, 24, died at the scene of the crash at the corner of North Bend Road and Simpson Avenue around 2:15 a.m. that morning, Cincinnati police said Monday.

Smith was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger, which was being driven by 24-year-old Ladale Robert Donaldson, according to police.

Donaldson lost control of the car and hit a utility pole and then a building, police explained.

The Charger caught on fire and first responders had to cut the airbags to get Smith and Donaldson out of the car, North College Hill police said last week.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police added. Impairment as a possible factor is being investigated, police said.

Neither Smith nor Donaldson was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, Cincinnati police said.

Donaldson suffered serious injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center, police explained.

The crash is under investigation by The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

Cincinnati Police tell us one person is dead and another is in the hospital because of an accident in College Hill. They tell us North College Hill Police were pursuing the car when it hit a light pole and then went into a building. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/g6XQw2IRjB — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) May 13, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.