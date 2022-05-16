WATCH: Motorcyclist ‘repeatedly’ punches BMW driver in Dearborn County

GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a motorcyclist seen on video assaulting another driver.

A few minutes before 6 p.m. Sunday, Greendale Police responded to a crash at Lorey Lane on US 50 which involved a black convertible BMW, the department wrote on Facebook.

Prior to the reported crash, the driver of the BMW was involved in a battery at US 50 and Hollywood Boulevard, according to Greendale police.

The alleged assault was captured on video provided by the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

The video shows an unidentified motorcyclist pulling up to the driverside of the BMW. From there, police say the motorcyclist “repeatedly assaults” the driver of the BMW.

If anyone witnessed this battery or has any information to help identify the driver of the motorcycle, contact Officer Morgan Henderson at 812-537-1321.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.