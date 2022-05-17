Bengals announce candidates for 2022 Ring of Honor Class; voting now open

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two more Cincinnati Bengals legends will be selected by season ticket members and suite holders to join the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Last season, the organization introduced the Bengals Ring of Honor as a way to honor legends and prominent figures of the franchise.

The four inaugural inductees were Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.

The 2022 ballot includes 15 former Bengals.

Willie Anderson

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Isaac Curtis

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

Season ticket members and suite holders can vote now through June 10 on the Official Bengals App.

The two inductees who receive the most votes will be enshrined in the Bengals Ring of Honor during a game at Paul Brown Stadium this season.

The Bengals said the specific game for the induction ceremony will be announced later this summer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.