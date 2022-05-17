Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals announce candidates for 2022 Ring of Honor Class; voting now open

The four inaugural inductees were Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.
The four inaugural inductees were Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two more Cincinnati Bengals legends will be selected by season ticket members and suite holders to join the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Last season, the organization introduced the Bengals Ring of Honor as a way to honor legends and prominent figures of the franchise.

The four inaugural inductees were Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.

The 2022 ballot includes 15 former Bengals.

  • Willie Anderson
  • Jim Breech
  • James Brooks
  • Cris Collinsworth
  • Isaac Curtis
  • Corey Dillon
  • Boomer Esiason
  • David Fulcher
  • Chad Johnson
  • Tim Krumrie
  • Dave Lapham
  • Max Montoya
  • Lemar Parrish
  • Bob Trumpy
  • Reggie Williams

Season ticket members and suite holders can vote now through June 10 on the Official Bengals App.

The two inductees who receive the most votes will be enshrined in the Bengals Ring of Honor during a game at Paul Brown Stadium this season.

The Bengals said the specific game for the induction ceremony will be announced later this summer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
After the alleged assault, the person driving the car lost consciousness and drove into a GMC...
WATCH: Driver allegedly assaulted by motorcyclist before car crashes into truck
Anthony Schneider
Remains found at home of missing Brown County man, sheriff says
‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified

Latest News

OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Luke Franzoni breaks Xavier home run record
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Luke Franzoni breaks Xavier home run record
Chris LePore
UC Basketball Conversation on Sportswrap
Cincinnati Reds.
Reds lose to the Pirates despite a combined no-hitter with Hunter Greene
The Fast Track: Local 12-year-old is country's top-ranked sprinter
The Fast Track: Local 12-year-old is country's top-ranked sprinter