Colerain Twp fire displaces 3 families

Fire swept through a Colerain Township townhouse complex early Tuesday, displacing three families, according to fire officials.(Colerain Township Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire swept through a Colerain Township townhouse complex early Tuesday, displacing three families, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the 3200 block of Nandale Drive near Cella Drive in the Burgundy Court Apartments at 12:22 a.m., fire officials said in a news release.

They found heavy fire and smoke from the first floor of a two-story, six-unit townhouse complex, and immediately requested a second alarm due to the potential life hazard from families asleep at the hour of the morning.

Firefighters entered the burning building and adjacent ones to make sure everyone was out.

The fire in the townhouse of origin was contained to the first floor of that building, but smoke extended into the second floor and into the townhouses on either side of the townhouse on fire, according to the release.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, Colerain fire officials say.

The Cincinnati – Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting two of the displaced families with temporary housing. The total number of people displaced is four or five, according to the fire department.

Fire units from North College Hill, Mt. Healthy, Green and Springfield Townships assisted Colerain Township fire and medical units on the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

