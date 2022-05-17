Comfortable & Sunny On Tuesday
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for sunshine on Tuesday with a high of 78 degrees.
Rain chances return on Wednesday, while not a wash out, we can expect a few chances. Wednesday morning light showers possible, then a better chance of downpours and some thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. The severe risk is low on Wednesday.
We have a pop up chance on Thursday as temperatures return to the 80′s. Look for a dry Friday with highs in the upper 80′s.
Saturday thunderstorms and showers will be numerous and dry weather resumes Sunday.
