Comfortable & Sunny On Tuesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for sunshine on Tuesday with a high of 78 degrees.

Rain chances return on Wednesday, while not a wash out, we can expect a few chances. Wednesday morning light showers possible, then a better chance of downpours and some thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. The severe risk is low on Wednesday.

We have a pop up chance on Thursday as temperatures return to the 80′s. Look for a dry Friday with highs in the upper 80′s.

Saturday thunderstorms and showers will be numerous and dry weather resumes Sunday.

