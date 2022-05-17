Fort Thomas man helps police nab NKY crime spree suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who police say went on a crime spree throughout Northern Kentucky is behind bars thanks in large part to one of his alleged victims.

Erik Spicer, 45, is at the Campbell County Detention Center on charges including fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, burglary and resisting police.

Court documents list three different agencies who have brought charges against Spicer.

Police say Spicer broke into a home belonging to Charles Goines on Sunday around 7 p.m. and it was Goines who helped put Spicer behind bars.

“He was walking out towards the kitchen door and had my goodies in his hand,” Goines recalled Monday. “I just bolted right to him and jumped on his back.”

Goines says after a short scuffle, Spicer got away, and Goines called police to report what happened.

Later that night, Goines says police called him again to ask about some duffel bags found around his home. He said they didn’t belong to him.

Police eventually caught up to and arrested Spicer. Goines says he was called in Monday to identify him as the suspect.

A judge set Spicer’s bond at $500,000.

As for Goines, he says he’s still shocked that a person would break in in broad daylight.

“Some gall to come in and just blatantly walk in someone’s kitchen door and walk in. I have the lights on. Tv is on. I don’t know if he peaked in and me being in the back chair, you can’t see my head. He might have thought I was sleeping.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.