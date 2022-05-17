Gas prices impact summer travel plans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -High gas prices in the Tristate are impacting summer travel plans.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the Tristate is $4.14.

Due to the high gas prices, travelers who are flying could see an increase in ticket prices.

CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner says that they have not seen data from the Department of Transportation stating that the high gas prices impact people’s choice to fly.

“We are seeing leisure demand, business travel demand increase and we have seen those fuel prices rise, so we’ll have to see what average airfare shakes out. The next report will come out in July, and that will look at the first quarter of this year, and then we won’t know what’s happening this summer, you know, six months down the road,” Kershner said.

Kershner says that the data is usually behind six months.

CVG expects only to see about 90% of travelers.

Kershner adds that they don’t expect to see 100% of travelers because most of their travelers come to the Tristate for business. The percentage of business travelers has gone down since 2019, partially due to the pandemic.

AAA says they expect people to drive to their vacation spot this summer but think they might slightly alter their plans.

“What we’ve learned is at the $4 price point, people are going to start making some decisions about traveling, and that may be, you know, maybe take a shorter vacation, maybe not travel as far, maybe adjust their budget in terms of eating out,” Spokesperson with AAA Kara Hitchens said.

Gas prices at the pump affect drivers right away. Flyers who bought their airline tickets months ago when gas prices were lower will not be affected this summer.

CVG will be looking at reports from the Department of Transportation in July and January to see if high gas prices will affect flyers.

