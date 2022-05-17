Kentucky Primary Day: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Kentucky.

Polls are open until 6 p.m.

Check your polling location and voter registration status on the Kentucky Board of Elections voter information center website.

Early voting ended on Saturday, May 14.

Republican incumbents Sen. Rand Paul and Congressman Thomas Massie are each running to return to Washington D.C.

Paul is facing fellow Republicans Arnold Blankenship, Val Frederick, Paul Hamilton, John Schiess and Tami Stainfield; and Democrats: Charles Booker, Joshua Blanton Sr., Ruth Gao and John Merrill.

Massie is up against the following Republicans: Alyssa Dara McDowell; George Foking Washington and Claire Wirth.

