Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
After the alleged assault, the person driving the car lost consciousness and drove into a GMC...
WATCH: Driver allegedly assaulted by motorcyclist before car crashes into truck
Anthony Schneider
Remains found at home of missing Brown County man, sheriff says
‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified

Latest News

The leaf of a marijuana plant.
Ohio won’t vote on legalizing marijuana in 2022, group to try again in 2023
President Biden travels to Hamilton to promote new manufacturing bill
President Biden travels to Hamilton to promote new manufacturing bill
ODOT will fund $51 million for projects in 32 counties.
DeWine: ODOT will fund $51 million in state-wide safety grants
Nan Whaley wins democratic race for governor
Nan Whaley wins democratic race for governor
Author of "Hillbilly Elegy" JD Vance announces his Senate bid at Middletown Tube Works in his...
J.D. Vance wins Ohio GOP Senate primary, will face Tim Ryan in November