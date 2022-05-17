Man arrested after FBI finds gun, loaded magazines in NKY home

Contests
Perrin George March was arrested Friday after the FBI raided his home in Bellevue, Ky.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Bellevue man was arrested Friday following an FBI raid at his home.

According to an affidavit, the FBI was called to the home of Perrin March, 27, on Foote Avenue in Bellevue and discovered that he had a fully loaded AK-47 pistol, which violated a domestic violence order stemming from 2021.

In addition to the AK-47 pistol, the affidavit says that investigators found five loaded magazines, a drum magazine, and 21 boxes of additional ammunition.

The affidavit states that the probable cause for the house raid stemmed from an incident that happened in May 2021.

March was initially arrested in Kentucky on May 15, 2021, for stalking, terroristic threatening, and harassing communications, the affidavit reads.

According to a complaint from a former girlfriend, who was pregnant with March’s child, March stalked and threatened to kill her.

He made statements like “I’m gonna kill her and then myself,” “No ones taking my kid from me but me,” and so forth, the complaint reads.

The affidavit says that he was convicted in September of that year for harassing communications regarding the May 15, 2021 incident. The other two charges were dropped.

As a result of that incident, the Commonwealth of Kentucky issued a domestic violence order.

He was also to receive a psychological, alcohol, and drug evaluation and treatment if necessary.

March is held at the Campbell County Detention Center with no bond.

