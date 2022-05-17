Contests
Man indicted on charge following deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

Shalom Jones, 36, was indicted on the charge that stems from the E. 5th Street on May 7, according to court records.

Jones was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a passenger, Yahdea Brown, when his vehicle hit a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by 24-year-old Deanshe Kelley, Cincinnati police said.

Police say Jones fled the scene, leaving Brown behind.

Brown was taken to UC Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Kelley was taken to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. A juvenile passenger in Kelley’s vehicle was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Jones eventually turned himself in at the police station.

When he appeared in court on May 9, the judge set his bond at $110,000.

Brown’s family spoke to Jones in court that day, saying he should have stayed with her after the crash.

“I just want to say that, you know, you left my sister, and a real friend wouldn’t have left her,” her family said. “A real friend, no matter what choices they made, would’ve stayed and handled the consequences.”

