Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Kellums went missing in Hamilton last month
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond, sheriff’s office says
After the alleged assault, the person driving the car lost consciousness and drove into a GMC...
WATCH: Driver allegedly assaulted by motorcyclist before car crashes into truck
Anthony Schneider
Remains found at home of missing Brown County man, sheriff says
‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified

Latest News

President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say
Russia is stepping up attacks on Odesa, a prized Ukrainian city.
Strategic Odesa targeted by Russians
Electric scooters at Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
City of Cincinnati delays decision on Bird, Lime e-scooters ban
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says