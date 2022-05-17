Mobile roller rink opening Memorial Day Weekend in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An outdoor roller skating rink is coming to Downtown Cincinnati.

The pop-up mobile rink is a product of a three-year partnership between Frisch’s and 3CDC and will appear in a variety of locations.

The rink will first open on Memorial Day Weekend on the renovated Court Street Plaza, 3CDC announced Monday.

Dates & Times:

May 27: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

May 28: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

May 29: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

May 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The price of admission is $2 and guests can rent outdoor roller skates for $5 or bring their own if they wish, the press release from 3CDC stated. 3CDC says there will be 150 pairs of outdoor roller skates available for rent.

“Frisch’s has brought cheerful experiences to guests for 75 years and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 75th birthday,” Jordin Nabi, Frisch’s VP of Marketing said. “We are excited to partner with 3CDC to bring back the magic of roller skating and say thank you to our loyal guests.”

Additional activations of the Frisch’s Roller Rink will be announced in the coming weeks.

