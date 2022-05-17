Mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain found competent to stand trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With a trio of court dates now set, the Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old autistic son on a cold and wet February night is competent to stand trial, according to a Hamilton County Court records.

Heather Adkins won’t next appear in court again until June 14 for a status report. Back in April, though, Judge Jennifer Branch said Adkins needed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

On Tuesday, documents show Adkins is competent to stand trial, despite suffering from mental health issues.

Adkins is facing 11 years in prison following her indictment on charges of kidnapping and endangering children, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

On Feb. 17, Adkins allegedly drove from Shelbyville, Indiana, down to Tennessee to drop off two of her three kids with a friend, according to the prosecutor.

Coming back from Tennessee, Adkins was with another adult and her son, Martin Thomas Adkins, Deters explained. The other adult was not Martin’s father and will not face charges, he stated. The man “did not have a duty of care” to Martin since he was not the father, Deters said.

Adkins drove to Copper Creek Lane in Colerain Township, where Deters said she “basically kicked the kid out the car.”

Martin was left in the pouring rain on a cold night on a road that had no sidewalks, Deters said.

Passing motorists spotted the soaking wet child and called 911 around 9 p.m., according to court documents and recordings of 911 calls.

Once Martin was in the care of the police, they shared his photo with FOX19 NOW and the media, asking for help to find his family.

Photos of the nonverbal 5-year-old were seen by Shelbyville residents who recognized the child as Martin Thomas Adkins.

Adkins was arrested on Feb. 19 in Georgetown, Kentucky, two days after Colerain Township police say she abandoned her son.

Following the June 14 status report hearing, Adkins will return to court for pretrial on Aug. 24 and then a jury trial hearing on Sept. 12.

