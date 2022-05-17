OHSAA rejects name, image, likeness proposal with high school athletes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that the name, image, and likeness proposal for high school athletes to sign endorsement agreements was rejected after members of the OHSAA voted Monday.

According to OHSAA, the NIL proposal failed by a margin of 538 to 254.

This means that high school athletes will not be able to sign endorsement agreements with companies that comply with the OHSAA education-based objectives.

“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination. Whatever we do moving forward, it will include discussion on this issue with our school administrators, Board of Directors, staff and leaders of other state high school athletic associations.”

The NIL proposal is one of two that was rejected.

OHSAA says that the other proposal was to add a new exception to the enrollment and attendance bylaw. This would have allowed a student at a member public school that does not sponsor a team to possibly play that sport at a public school located nearby a public school district.

This issue was rejected by a margin of 406 to 393.

Both of the referendums were two out of 14 introduced.

View the 14 referendum issues, including the NIL proposal, below:

