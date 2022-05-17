$5K reward offered for info on person who bound dog’s mouth with hair tie

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for abusing a puppy.

The dog, now named Tiffany, was found roaming the streets in Lockland with a hair tie around her muzzle, according to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

The hair tie caused Tiffany to suffer deep wounds and severe swelling. The cut left by the hair tie went down to the bone, the shelter said.

Aa Good Samaritan for treatment found Tiffany and took her to Cincinnati Animal CARE where she has been receiving treatment.

“This puppy should have been loved and cared for, but instead, someone apparently fastened a band around her muzzle, leaving her in pain and unable to eat or drink,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is seeking the public’s help so that whoever abused this dog can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Tiffany does have a bright future ahead of her, Cincinnati Animal CARE Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says.

“It’s not doom and gloom here, it’s not all bad,” Anderson says. “The good far outweighs the bad, but when cases like this come in, yea, we want people to know.”

Tiffany is now eating and playing while recovering in foster care.

Cincinnati Animal CARE and PETS ask asking anyone with information on the person who abused Tiffany to call the Hamilton County Dog Wardens at 513-541-7387.

