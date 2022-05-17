Police: 5 charged in mail fraud scheme staged out of Blue Ash hotel

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested five people Monday in an alleged check-forging scheme that officers began investigating thanks to a tip from an alert homeowner.

None of the five arrested are native Ohioans. Three are from Georgia, one is from Virginia and one is from Alabama.

The investigation touched off Monday around noon when a resident on Waxwing Drive allegedly saw a man at her mailbox going through her mail, police say. The woman reported the man to the Blue Ash Police Department. She was able to give police a vehicle description and license plate.

Shortly afterward, a Blue Ash K-9 officer saw that vehicle at the Red Roof Inn on Pfeiffer Road around three miles away. Detectives set up surveillance.

At some point, police say several people left a hotel room and got in the vehicle. Detectives and patrol officers moved in and arrested them as well as additional suspects inside the hotel room.

A search warrant was executed on the room, the initial vehicle and another vehicle police believe the suspects were using.

Officers allegedly found fraudulent checks, computers, printers and a large amount of blank check stock, all of which, according to police, are commonly used to create forged checks using victims’ bank accounts.

Officers also allegedly found a loaded firearm, narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia.

The suspects are:

Jazmine Money Jackson, of Virginia Beach, Virginia;

Johntavious West, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia;

Denise Mayfield, of Leeds, Alabama;

Armand Anthony Brooks, 33, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and

Roderick Lamar Davis, of Atlanta, Georgia.

West and Brooks are booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. The other three do not appear in jail records.

All five are charged with forgery and possession of criminal tools. Davis is additionally charged with obstructing official business.

Police say several of the suspects have “extensive” criminal histories including forgery and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more charges could be filed.

