Rand Paul, Charles Booker win nominations for Ky. US Senate seat

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been confirmed.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky senator Rand Paul has claimed the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Paul has served as the Senator for Kentucky since 2011.

The senator released a video statement online following his victory, thanking Kentucky voters.

“Kentucky, I want to thank you for voting for me to be your Republican nominee for US Senate,” Paul said in the video. “I’m honored to serve and honored to have your vote. One more election will happen this fall, and I hope I can count on your vote again.

On the Democratic side, politician Charles Booker has claimed the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat.

Booker was previously a candidate in the Kentucky Democratic Party’s 2020 U.S. Senate race before losing nomination to Amy McGrath.

This story will be updated.

