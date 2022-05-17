Contests
Springboro 4th grader dies from rare brain cancer

Fourth-grader Reagan Scacchetti died from a rare form of brain cancer Monday night, according to Springboro Schools.(Springboro Schools)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -Springboro schools announced that a fourth-grader died Monday night from a rare form of brain cancer.

Reagan Scacchetti, a student at Five Points Elementary, died of Hypothalamic/Optic Chiasmatic Glioma at 7:40 p.m. with her family by her side.

“Reagan’s passing is a huge loss for Five Points Elementary, Springboro Schools, and the entire Springboro community. A team of counselors has been made available today and throughout the remainder of this week to provide emotional support for those Five Points Elementary students and staff in need,” Springboro schools said in a statement.

Scacchetti was diagnosed about eight years ago.

In Nov., Reagan’s loved ones, the Springboro school staff, and students at the elementary school held a balloon launch to support Scacchetti.

“Community members were encouraged to join everyone in supporting Reagan, an amazing young girl who was the kindest soul and one who was always willing to help others,” Springboro schools said.

Students and staff are encouraged to wear Scacchetti’s favorite color, purple, throughout the rest of the school year.

Details on Scacchetti’s funeral and memorial services will be provided to students, parents, and staff once Springboro Schools are notified.

