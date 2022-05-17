Victim’s family questioning why loved one’s memorial taken down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The memorial for a woman who died in early May in a hit and run crash has disappeared.

Yahdea Brown, who went by “Dee Dee,” was in a car with 36-year-old Shalom Jones on May 7, according to court records. Jones was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu when he hit another vehicle on E. 5th Street, police said.

Brown was left at the scene as Jones ran from the crash, police said. She died at the hospital from her injuries.

The day after her death, friends and loved ones gathered to pay their respects.

Candles, balloons and signs were placed in Brown’s honor at the corner of E. 5th and Sycamore Street where the May 7 crash happened.

“She has family that’s down here every day mourning her loss,” said Rebecca Sims, Brown’s friend. “My kids, her nieces and nephews. This is where they talk to her every day, and she’s gone. They’ve already taken her, and now they’ve taken this.”

The memorial friends and family created for Brown is now gone.

“What the police do is they give the community time, and the idea is that after the funeral, then they contact the family and have the memorial removed, but they leave it there until after the funeral,” explains Cincinnati Vice-Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.

Brown’s funeral is scheduled for Friday so the memorial was taken down before the services.

3CDC says they were the ones who removed the memorial at the request of the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say removing the memorial was not a malicious intention.

According to the department, they received complaints from 3CDC and the Taft Theater about public urination that allegedly happened nearby during a memorial for Brown and the destruction of property.

People were also allegedly writing well wishes for Brown in chalk on the outside of the theater as well as markers used on the bricks of the building.

CPD says there was a miscommunication with the department and that Brown’s family was supposed to be contacted before the memorial was taken down.

“These memorials are very important,” says Kearney. “I mean, people do need a place to mourn. They need a place to come together with their grief. So, this is very important. The city understands that.”

RELATED | Man indicted on charge following deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown

“We have her birthday coming up that we’re going to celebrate without her,” explained Sims. “We have the funeral we have to get through somehow and she’s gone. Why won’t they let us have this?”

Cincinnati police were open to allowing FOX19 NOW to try and put them in contact with Brown’s family so they could further explain what had happened here.

One family member said they are not willing to talk to police and another family member has not yet responded.

City Manager John Curp said the city does not grant permission for memorials. but if Brown’s family wants to put another one up, CPD and Public Services will “leave it alone for a while.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.